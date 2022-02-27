Auburn Basketball Gets Put On Blast For Pregame Gesture

Earlier today, the No. 3 Auburn Tigers suffered a 67-62 upset loss to the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers.

Heading into today’s contest in Knoxville, the Tigers were clearly confident with their chances against their SEC rivals. Before tipoff, Bruce Pearl’s top-5 team danced on the Tennessee logo at center court — much to the chagrin of the Volunteer faithful.

Boos rained down on the Tigers from the crowd at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Auburn is dancing on the Tennessee logo 👀 pic.twitter.com/8foaguNVfl — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) February 26, 2022

While these pregame antics would’ve likely been forgotten had the Tigers won the game, this upset loss has resulted in a great deal of trolling on social media.

“Game was over before it started…” one fan wrote.

“Come on now just take care of business, stop this dancing sh*t,” another said.

“These dudes are 0-2 on mid court dances this year. You think they would have learned after disrespecting the hog,” another added.

This loss marks Auburn’s third of the season. The Tigers have now dropped two of their last three games after starting the year at 24-2, including another upset loss to the Florida Gators last Saturday.