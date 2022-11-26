Auburn Fans Furious With Botched Call During Iron Bowl

AUBURN, AL - NOVEMBER 25: Auburn Tigers fans storm the field in celebration after the victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide at Jordan Hare Stadium on November 25, 2017 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

A costly call during this year's Iron Bowl has Auburn football fans outraged on Saturday evening.

During the second quarter, Tigers punt returner Keionte Scott called for a fair catch — but he failed to field the ball as it went through his hands. The Alabama punt team jumped on the ball and the call on the field was a muffed punt recovered by the Crimson Tide.

Upon further review, it appeared Scott never actually touched the ball. Both broadcasters and countless fans believed the call would be overturned.

The officiating crew ultimately elected to stick with the original call.

"Wow. How’d they not overturn this?" one fan asked.

"Highway robbery. Auburn got screwed with this one," another added.

"The SEC REALLY wants a second team in the playoff cause this is egregious," another said.

"If I am Auburn’s coach, you might as well start the escort to the locker room because I am losing my mind and getting thrown out. Poor officiating and inconsistency across college football is making it almost unwatchable," another wrote.

With excellent field position, Alabama scored a quick touchdown to bring the halftime score to 35-14.

The Crimson Tide will start the second half with possession.