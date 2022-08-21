Auburn Football Surprises Walk-On Linebacker With Scholarship: Fans React

BIRMINGHAM, AL - DECEMBER 28: A general view of an Auburn helmet at the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl between the Houston Cougars and the Auburn Tigers on December 28, 2021 at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

One of the best moments in college sports is when a walk-on puts in the work and earns himself a scholarship.

On Saturday, Auburn football did just that for linebacker Jake Levant, surprising him after this weekend's practice.

Don't forget man, all eyes are on you. ... Every single thing you do, every single day... And I promise you whether it's this, or any other moment in your life all eyes are on you, hard work does not go unnoticed. So you deserve it, proud of you brother.

Fans reacted to the Tigers awesome surprise for Levant on social media.

"Well Deserved. EARNED!!" tweeted Zac Etheridge. "Congratulations Jake Levant."

"I love Auburn.." a Tigers fan said.

"Wholesome content," commented another.

"Extremely proud," Christian Robinson tweeted at Levant.

"This is so cool," another replied. "War Eagle!"

Coach Bryan Harsin pump-faked him a bit in the beginning, but it all worked out. Congrats, Jake!