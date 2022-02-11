Auburn Officially Announces Decision On Bryan Harsin

Over the past couple weeks, speculation about head coach Bryan Harsin and his future with the Auburn football program has run rampant. After a mass exodus of players/coaches and allegations of a toxic environment within the program, a flurry of reports indicated that Harsin’s time with the Tigers may be coming to an end this offseason.

But on Friday, Auburn officially put these rumors to rest with a written statement.

Harsin will be the Tigers’ head coach in 2022.

“Dear Auburn Family, I am pleased to report that the evaluation of concerns raised regarding our football program is complete. I am equally pleased to confirm that Bryan Harsin remains our head football coach,” school president Jay Gogue wrote. “Over the past week, my administration conducted that review. It included meetings and interviews with current and former football coaching and administrative staff, numerous players, university administrators and other individuals who offered perspective on the issues that had been raised. To be clear, this process, which was never individual- or outcome-specific, did not yield information that should change the status of our coaching staff or football program.”

Auburn announces the school is retaining coach Bryan Harsin. pic.twitter.com/ObuWqMofX5 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 11, 2022

Harsin, who went 6-7 through his first year with the Tigers, faced scrutiny for alleged misconduct both on and off the field. The school says these “unfair” attack against Harsin’s character were completely unsubstantiated.

[Coach Harsin] was completely cooperative throughout this inquiry and is equally eager to consider and address any identified issues head-on,” Gogue added. “… Unfortunately, social media fueled wild speculation, substantial misinformation and unfair attacks on good Auburn people. A feeding frenzy resulted that was beyond anyone’s control. We regret the concern, anger, frustration or hurt that this caused any member of the Auburn family.”

If Auburn were to have fired Harsin, his contract buyout would’ve cost the program more than $20 million.