Auburn Player Transferring Following Bryan Harsin's Firing

AUBURN, ALABAMA - SEPTEMBER 10: Head coach Bryan Harsin of the Auburn Tigers prior to their game against the San Jose State Spartans at Jordan-Hare Stadium on September 10, 2022 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images) Michael Chang/Getty Images

Auburn wide receiver Tar’Varish Dawson has entered the transfer portal after the firing of head coach Bryan Harsin earlier this week.

Dawson, who was recruited by Harsin as a member of the 2021 class, is the second wide receiver to announce his transfer decision as a result of this move — joining junior Ze’Vian Capers.

Dawson announced his intent to transfer on October 26, but officially entered the portal on Tuesday.

Dawson was a four-star recruit in the Tigers' 2021 class. He failed to reel in a single catch during his time in an Auburn uniform.

Harsin was fired by the program on Monday. He notched yet another loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday, moving his overall record with Auburn to 9-12. Assistant coach Carnell Williams was announced as interim head coach on Monday.

Dawson may not be the last player to announce his transfer decision in the wake of this development.