Auburn President Issues Confusing Statement Amid Bryan Harsin Rumors

The likelihood of Bryan Harsin losing his job at Auburn appears to be increasing.

Auburn president Jay Gogue released a statement just moments ago to address the Harsin rumors.

However, it’s about as confusing a statement you’ll ever read.

“I just want you to know we’re involved in trying to separate fact from fiction, Gogue said, via Tom Green of AL.com. “We’ll keep you posted and make the appropriate decision at the right time.”

So it appears Auburn is, in fact, investigating the ever-growing rumors surrounding Bryan Harsin. This shouldn’t be a surprise.

Harsin lost both his coordinators in recent weeks. Then, a former Auburn player went out on social media this week to complain about Harsin’s coaching style. He even said Harsin treats players like “dogs.”

In a statement to ESPN on Thursday night, Harsin reaffirmed he’ll be head coach at Auburn next season, despite the rumors.

“I’m the Auburn coach, and that’s how I’m operating every day,” Harsin said on Thursday night in an interview with ESPN. “I want this thing to work, and I’ve told our players and told everybody else there is no Plan B. I’m not planning on going anywhere. This was and is the job. That’s why I left the one I was in, to come here and make this place a championship program and leave it better than I found it.”

Will Harsin be coaching the Auburn Tigers next season?