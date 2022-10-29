Auburn Reportedly Close To Hiring New Athletic Director

BIRMINGHAM, AL - DECEMBER 28: A general view of an Auburn helmet at the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl between the Houston Cougars and the Auburn Tigers on December 28, 2021 at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Auburn University is reportedly targeting John Cohen as its new athletic director, per multiple reports.

Nothing has been finalized, but a deal could reportedly go down "soon."

Cohen is currently in his seventh season as athletic director for the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Five MSU teams have posted program-best seasons with the veteran AD at the helm.

The Mississippi State football program has earned a bowl game appearance in every season under Cohen.

Former Auburn athletic director Allen Greene stepped away from his post in late August of this year. Rich McGlynn was named as the Tigers' interim AD early in the 2022 college football season.

Auburn is 3-4 to start the 2022 college football season. The Tigers are currently locked in an SEC matchup against Arkansas.

Stay tuned for updates on Auburn's athletic director situation.