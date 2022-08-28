Auburn Reportedly Makes Decision On Starting Quarterback

COLUMBIA, SC - NOVEMBER 20: Auburn Tigers quarterback TJ Finley (1) looks on during the game between the Auburn Tigers and the South Carolina Gamecocks on November 20, 2021 at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC.(Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It looks like Auburn has its starting quarterback going into Week 1 next week.

According to ESPN's Chris Low, T.J. Finley will be the Tigers' starting quarterback. Head coach Bryan Harsin has been impressed with Finley throughout camp, especially when it comes to commanding the offense.

Finley threw for 827 yards and six touchdowns while completing 54.7% of his passes last season.

It was his first season at Auburn after he spent the 2020 season with LSU.

He was competing against Robby Ashford and Zach Calzada before Harsin and his staff reportedly came to this decision.

The Tigers will be hoping that Finley will lead them to more than six wins this season. They finished 6-7 last season and have a combined record of 11-12 the last two years.

Auburn will start its 2022 campaign against Mercer on Sept. 3 at 7 p.m. ET.