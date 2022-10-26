Auburn WR Announces Transfer After Rough Start

BIRMINGHAM, AL - DECEMBER 28: A general view of an Auburn helmet at the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl between the Houston Cougars and the Auburn Tigers on December 28, 2021 at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Landen King has announced his decision to enter the transfer portal after a rough start to his college football career.

King announced his non-injury-related decision to redshirt and sit out for the remainder of the 2022 season earlier this month. The former tight end turned wide receiver took to Twitter to announce his transfer decision on Tuesday night.

"First off, I want to say thank you to Coach Malzahn for believing in a kid from Texas during COVID, and giving me the opportunity to come play for one of the best universities in the country. Auburn will always be a very, very special place in my heart, and I'm so glad I chose Auburn. I love this place so much and it really hurts me inside that I have to make this decision.

King joined the program under Gus Malzahn as a three-star member of the 2021 recruiting class. In his freshman season, he reeled in just five catches for 59 yards and one touchdown. He had just one catch for 24 yards this year before his redshirt decision.

King received offers and interest from several top programs during his original recruiting process: including Alabama, Texas, Georgia, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M and more.

His current top transfer options are unclear.