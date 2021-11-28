Auburn’s Bryan Harsin Has Honest Admission On Coaching Rumors

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin has seen his name attached to a few coaching openings lately, including the University of Washington.

On Saturday, the Tigers coach took some time to address those rumors after his team’s two-point loss to Alabama in the Iron Bowl.

“I came to Auburn for a reason,” Harsin said after the game.

“There’s a reason why we came to Auburn… there’s a reason why we’re here,” he continued. “Auburn’s a great place. Love it. Love the community here. Love where we’re going with the program.”

Auburn HC Bryan Harsin asked about being committed to staying on the Plains: "I'm always committed to what I'm doing… I came to Auburn for a reason. "Those guys in that locker room know where I stand." — Justin Ferguson (@JFergusonAU) November 28, 2021

Harsin is in the first year of a six-year deal with the Tigers. Auburn hired him last December after going separate ways with former coach Gus Malzahn, who spent eight seasons on the Tigers’ sideline.

At Boise State, Harsin accumulated a 69-19 record in seven seasons with his alma mater.

According to Yahoo Sports‘ Peter Thamel, Harsin has shown no interest in the Washington job. The Auburn coach reiterated his excitement for the Tigers’ future.

"Are we gonna take our ball and go home? Hell no." – Auburn Head Coach Bryan Harsin after the Tigers' narrow 24-22 loss to Alabama in the #IronBowl. #WarEagle pic.twitter.com/O2xVVIP9oN — The Next Round (@NextRoundLive) November 28, 2021

“Those guys in that locker room know where I stand, and everybody in this program and this coaching staff knows where I stand,” Harsin told reporters.

“I love it here. Love the orange and blue, and we got a lot more work to do… We’re not going to let anybody distract us from doing the work necessary to go out there and be the type of team we know we can be.”