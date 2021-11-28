The Spun

Auburn’s Bryan Harsin Has Honest Admission On Coaching Rumors

Bryan Harsin on the sideline.ORLANDO, FL - JANUARY 01: Head coach Bryan Harsin of the Auburn Tigers (blue shirt) looks on during the first half against the Northwestern Wildcats during the Vrbo Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium on January 1, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin has seen his name attached to a few coaching openings lately, including the University of Washington.

On Saturday, the Tigers coach took some time to address those rumors after his team’s two-point loss to Alabama in the Iron Bowl.

“I came to Auburn for a reason,” Harsin said after the game.

“There’s a reason why we came to Auburn… there’s a reason why we’re here,” he continued. “Auburn’s a great place. Love it. Love the community here. Love where we’re going with the program.”

Harsin is in the first year of a six-year deal with the Tigers. Auburn hired him last December after going separate ways with former coach Gus Malzahn, who spent eight seasons on the Tigers’ sideline.

At Boise State, Harsin accumulated a 69-19 record in seven seasons with his alma mater.

According to Yahoo Sports‘ Peter Thamel, Harsin has shown no interest in the Washington job. The Auburn coach reiterated his excitement for the Tigers’ future.

“Those guys in that locker room know where I stand, and everybody in this program and this coaching staff knows where I stand,” Harsin told reporters.

“I love it here. Love the orange and blue, and we got a lot more work to do… We’re not going to let anybody distract us from doing the work necessary to go out there and be the type of team we know we can be.”

