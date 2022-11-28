Auburn's Coaching Search Is Reportedly Getting 'Pushback'
Auburn University's administration is reportedly "pushing back" on the programs coaching search after losing out on Lane Kiffin once he re-upped with the Rebels.
According to Chris Dodd of CBS Sports, higher-ups at Auburn are very unhappy after sinking most of their eggs into the Kiffin basket, only for him to go back to Ole Miss.
Reporting, "Plan A was Lane; Plan B was Freeze. Don't know if Auburn had a Plan C. Bears watching."
Freeze also addressed the situation over the weekend, being very open about his interest in the Tigers job. Saying of his players and staff at Liberty:
I’m not one to tell them something that’s not true … Is the job everyone is talking about one that I would have an interest in talking with? Sure. That doesn’t mean they have offered me a job.
Others have made the push for interim Cadillac Williams to be considered for the full-time position, but it's not clear if that's the direction Auburn would like to go in.