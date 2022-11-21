Austin Ekeler Is Trending Following Melvin Gordon Decision

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 10: Austin Ekeler #30 of the Los Angeles Chargers runs the ball during the first half against the Cleveland Browns at SoFi Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)

Undrafted out of West Colorado, Chargers RB Austin Ekeler has become one of the NFL's most productive weapons out of the backfield.

But he likely wouldn't have gotten the chance to show his true potential were it not for Melvin Gordon's hold out three years ago.

Back in 2019, Gordon pushed for a big contract extension and missed the team's first four games, opening the door for Ekeler to make a splash. The rest they say, is history.

Ekeler's name started to trend on Twitter following another strong performance on Sunday night and the Broncos announcement that they've waived Gordon from their roster.

"If fumbled the bag were people, him and Lev Bell would be brothers," one user replied.

"Melvin Gordon looking back on himself declining that extension," another said.

"Melvin Gordon is addicted to fumbling," another tweeted. "Carries or bags…it doesn’t matter."

"I thank God every day Gordon turned down the contract extension," a Bolts fan admitted. "Was going to get ~ 10 mil/year (if I recall correctly) It was very noticeable that Ekeler was always the better player"

What a story.