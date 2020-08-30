The First Play Of The College Football Season Went For A 75-Yard Touchdown

College football is BACK! If you weren’t interested in tonight’s Austin Peay-Central Arkansas game to start, the Governors may have just given you reason to change the channel.

On the first play from scrimmage, the team ran the triple option to perfection. Running back CJ Evans Jr. got the pitch out of the backfield from quarterback Jeremiah Oatsvall, and absolutely exploded through an open seam up the field.

Evans gets some quality blocking from his wide receiver on the edge, and just outruns the entire defense, cutting things back to the middle of the field at the opposing 30 yard line. Some Central Arkansas defenders closed in near the goal line, but he had no issue making one last move and crossing the goal line.

The Governors opened the college football season with a gorgeous 75-yard touchdown to go up on the favored Bears 7-0 early in the first quarter. For those desperate for college football this fall, you don’t have to wait any longer for a pretty fun matchup here.

75 YARDS TO THE 🏠 Welcome to the 2020 College Football season. pic.twitter.com/n0iuLh7qS1 — PFF College (@PFF_College) August 30, 2020

After a big defensive stop, Austin Peay has the ball back on offense. Central Arkansas was a 4.5-point favorite entering this one, so if you tossed some money on the underdog here, this is a great start for you.

The first FBS game of the year comes up on Thursday, with Southern Miss facing South Alabama. Miami is the first Power Five team in action, hosting UAB on Thursday, Sept. 10, ahead of a slate full of ACC and Big 12 games that Saturday. The SEC begins its college football season on Sept. 26, playing all conference games.

Tonight’s Austin Peay-Central Arkansas game is being broadcast on ESPN.

