Aviva Stadium Has Reportedly Run Out Of Beer

Fans at Aviva Stadium definitely took advantage of that free beer offer.

After the internet went down at the Irish venue, those in attendance were offered a flash sale of free beer to make up for the inconvenience.

Now, according to Yahoo's Charles Robinson, all the beer is tapped out and fans are finding other means.

Per Robinson, Our guy Neil Blair reports that they’ve run out of beer in Ireland. This feels like the part where it gets worse."

They've run out of beer. Just had a guy go past with 2 pints of gin and tonic. I've no words.

The party may just be getting started in Dublin.