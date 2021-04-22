Awesome Story About Sabrina Ionescu’s Dad Is Going Viral

Behind nearly every star athlete is a proud parent. That fact was proven by an incredible story going viral on Twitter this morning.

On Wednesday night, Luka Dukich, director of content for the Chicago Bulls and White Sox, shared a story of the time he met the proud father of former Oregon Ducks star and No. 1 overall WNBA pick Sabrina Ionescu.

“This is a true story,” Dukich wrote. “I was in San Francisco a couple years ago, and got to talking to our Uber driver. He was a friendly Romanian dude. He asked me about work and we started talking ball. He told me his daughter was going to play college basketball. ‘She must be good!’ I said.

“He turned to me and raised a finger and said ‘No. She is not good. She is THE BEST.’ I’m from the Balkans, I’ve been around proud Eastern Euro parents my entire life, they’re a people who ALWAYS have ‘the best’ everything. I sort of laughed and was like ‘that’s awesome, man.’ We talked hoops a little bit longer and he gave me his card in case I ever needed a ride somewhere. Couple years later it turns out he was 100% right. She WAS the best.”

We talked hoops a little bit longer and he gave me his card in case I ever needed a ride somewhere. Couple years later it turns out he was 100% right. She WAS the best. pic.twitter.com/pJnkn1gM58 — Luka Dukich (@itsluka) April 22, 2021

Ionescu later confirmed the story.

Yep, sounds like my dad… haha https://t.co/tTRFhpmawX — Sabrina Ionescu (@sabrina_i20) April 22, 2021

Through her career with the Oregon Ducks, Ionescu solidified herself as one of the greatest college basketball players of all time.

The 5-foot-11 point guard averaged 17.5 points, 8.6 rebounds and a league-leading 9.1 assists per game through her senior year in 2019-20. Setting countless records, her most impressive accolades came when she shattered the NCAA record for triple doubles (26) and became the first player in NCAA history, woman or man, to notch 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists in a collegiate career.

In recognition of her outstanding play, Ionescu was awarded three Nancy Lieberman Awards as the nation’s top point guard, two Wooden Awards and one unanimous AP National Player of the Year trophy.

After being selected by the New York Liberty with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft, Ionescu played in just three games before her rookie season was cut short by a season-ending ankle injury. Through those three games, the star PG averaged 18.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest.

Recovering from her ankle injury over the offseason, Ionescu is set to return to play for the start of the 2021 season in May barring any major setbacks