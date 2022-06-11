Awful Jayson Tatum Stat Going Viral: Fans React

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - FEBRUARY 12: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics looks on during the first quarter against the Detroit Pistons at TD Garden on February 12, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Boston Celtics wouldn't be in the NBA Finals without Jayson Tatum - there's no question about it. But he may also be costing them games they otherwise could be winning.

Tatum is on pace to have the most turnovers in a single playoff run in NBA history.

The C's forward currently has 91 turnovers combined in the postseason; that's three less than the current horrendous record of 94. Funny enough, that's held by LeBron James.

Any player who has the ball in his hands a lot is going to produce more turnovers than say corner wings or post position players. But Tatum has to be more careful with the basketball - especially in the NBA Finals.

"Jayson Tatum has 91 total turnovers throughout these playoffs. If he commits 4 more, he’ll pass LeBron for the most turnovers in a single playoff run," Legion Hoops wrote.

"It's gonna happen but that doesn't take away from the run he's had," one fan said.

"These are the kinda stats he shouldn't be trying to follow. Lol," a fan wrote.

"Lebron has the most turnovers in a single postseason and the most all time? Weird how you never hear this stuff lol," a fan tweeted.

Tatum will try and clean things up in Game 5 of the NBA Finals next Monday night.