Awkward Bryson DeChambeau, Donald Trump Moment Going Viral

BEDMINSTER, NEW JERSEY - JULY 28: (L-R) Team Captain Bryson DeChambeau of Crushers GC interacts with former U.S. President Donald Trump on the fourth hole during the pro-am prior to the LIV Golf Invitational - Bedminster at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster on July 28, 2022 in Bedminster, New Jersey. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/LIV Golf via Getty Images) Jonathan Ferrey/LIV Golf/Getty Images

On Thursday, former PGA Tour golfer Bryson DeChambeau and former U.S. president Donald Trump took the course for a pro-am round ahead of this weekend's LIV Golf invitational event at Trump's golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Trump's son, Eric, and former World No. 1 golfer Dustin Johnson were also in the pro-am group.

DeChambeau seemed to enjoy his time with the former Commander in Chief — sharing a video of Trump's golf swing on TikTok.

The video clip featured a pretty awkward celebration between the two as DeChambeau went for a fist bump and Trump stuck with the classic high-five.

Take a look at the TikTok here:

"45 was puring it today in the @livgolfinv Pro Am," DeChambeau wrote.

After Thursday's round, DeChambeau shared his thoughts on playing with Trump. The 2020 U.S. Open champion was actually impressed by his golf game.

"He's actually a really good golfer," DeChambeau said, per Golf Week. "He stripes it down the middle of the fairway and has good iron game and putts it pretty well.

"It was an honor. I mean, anytime you get to play with a president, whether passed or sitting, it's just an honor, no matter who it is. Very lucky to have a relationship with him, and he's always been generous to me."

DeChambeau also shared his favorite quote from Trump during their round:

“There’s no other president that can hit it like I can.”

Earlier this week, families of 9/11 victims called for the Saudi-backed event to be cancelled. Trump dodged questions about these concerns and instead praised Saudi Arabia for its new golf ventures.