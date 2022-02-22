Awkward Michael Jordan, Charles Barkley Video Is Trending

If there’s one thing we know about Michael Jordan (other than his greatness) is that he takes things personal and isn’t beyond holding a grudge or two.

Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan were pretty close during their playing career. However, years into retirement, the relationship soured after Jordan took exception to some of Barkley’s criticisms of MJ’s management of the Hornets.

That was evident at the NBA’s 75th-anniversay team ceremony on Sunday.

Jordan dapped everyone up and ignored Charles Barkley looool pic.twitter.com/d7r2yOhIu6 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) February 21, 2022

Speaking to Bob Costas back in August, Barkley opened up he and Jordan’s rift.

“We’re not [friends]. And I take some responsibility for that,” Charles explained. “I criticized [him]–he was one of my best friends, and I definitely love him and miss him, to be honest with you, but I, Bob, I have to do my job.”

“I said, at the time, and we can debate whether I should have said it, but I was asked a question, and I’m told always be honest at my job,” Barkley continued. “I said, ‘I don’t know if Michael’s ever going to be successful [running the Charlotte Hornets] because I don’t know if he got enough strong people around him.’”

You hate to see this kind of thing go on between two of the NBA’s greats. That said, it doesn’t seem like the hatchet will be buried any time soon.