Ayesha Curry Addresses Her Viral Instagram Photo With Steph

Golden State Warriors star point guard Steph Curry and his wife, Ayesha Curry, went viral on Instagram over the weekend.
A photo surfaced on Instagram of Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry in the car together. At first, social media users had a hard time recognizing the woman in the photo.
That’s because Ayesha Curry is rocking a new hairstyle. The photo of Steph and Ayesha in the car quickly went viral on social media.
Ayesha Curry is still trending on Twitter on Monday morning.
— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) October 19, 2020
Ayesha Curry took to Twitter on Monday morning to address the viral photo. She said it’s just a wig, not a new hairstyle, adding that she uses that filter on Instagram all the time.
“It’s the fun wig for a switch up and extremely common IG filter we all use from time to time for me… I just…” she wrote. “Y’all be taking this stuff wayyy to serious.”
It’s the fun wig for a switch up and extremely common IG filter we all use from time to time for me… I just… 🤣🤣 y’all be taking this stuff wayyy to serious.
— Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) October 19, 2020
That is definitely true, but this is Twitter, after all. If people weren’t overreacting and getting upset at everything they see on a whim, the platform probably wouldn’t exist.
Steph Curry and the Warriors, meanwhile, will head into the 2020-21 NBA season with championship expectations. Curry and Klay Thompson are both healthy and the Warriors should be back in contention in the Western Conference.