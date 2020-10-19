Ayesha Curry Addresses Her Viral Instagram Photo With Steph

Golden State Warriors star point guard Steph Curry and his wife, Ayesha Curry, went viral on Instagram over the weekend.

A photo surfaced on Instagram of Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry in the car together. At first, social media users had a hard time recognizing the woman in the photo.

That’s because Ayesha Curry is rocking a new hairstyle. The photo of Steph and Ayesha in the car quickly went viral on social media.

Ayesha Curry is still trending on Twitter on Monday morning.

Ayesha Curry took to Twitter on Monday morning to address the viral photo. She said it’s just a wig, not a new hairstyle, adding that she uses that filter on Instagram all the time.

“It’s the fun wig for a switch up and extremely common IG filter we all use from time to time for me… I just…” she wrote. “Y’all be taking this stuff wayyy to serious.”

That is definitely true, but this is Twitter, after all. If people weren’t overreacting and getting upset at everything they see on a whim, the platform probably wouldn’t exist.

Steph Curry and the Warriors, meanwhile, will head into the 2020-21 NBA season with championship expectations. Curry and Klay Thompson are both healthy and the Warriors should be back in contention in the Western Conference.