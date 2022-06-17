Ayesha Curry Has Message For Celtics Fans

BOSTON, MA - JUNE 16: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates with his family after Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals on June 16, 2022 at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images) Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

For the fourth time in the past eight years, star point guard Stephen Curry led the Golden State Warriors to an NBA title.

However, for the first time in his NBA career, Curry finally got what he's been waiting for - NBA Finals MVP. Curry was named the unanimous NBA Finals MVP after leading the Warriors in scoring during the series against the Boston Celtics.

After watching Steph win his fourth NBA title his wife, Ayesha, had a message for Celtics fans.

"On the menu tonight: SF Hot Pot with a side of Curry GOAT," she said.

So why was Ayesha tweeting a menu at Celtics fans? Well, earlier in the series, Celtics fans produced a shirt that read "Ayesha Curry Can't Cook," to make fun of her cookbook.

The dig from Celtics fans didn't work out too well. Steph made sure the series ended in just six games so the Warriors could celebrate in Boston - in front of the Celtics crowd.