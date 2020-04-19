Ayesha Curry Shares Hilarious Video Of Steph Curry At Home

The Spun

Stephen Curry is one of the greatest basketball players in the history of the NBA, but his typing game could use some serious work.

The Golden State Warriors star was working on his typing at home on Saturday. Curry’s wife, Ayesha, shared a hilarious video of her husband in front of a laptop.

“I never really learned how to type,” a frustrated Curry said.

Curry appeared to be using his second grader’s typing software. Based on the sounds coming from the computer, he was making a lot of mistakes.

Hey, when you’re as good at basketball as Curry is, you don’t really need to know to to type.

Still, it’s surprising to see someone like Curry struggle with something most of us consider to be pretty simple.

Perhaps Curry will use the rest of this social distancing period to improve his typing.

