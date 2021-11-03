Bail Has Been Set For Ex-Raiders WR Henry Ruggs

Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III is facing felony charges of DUI resulting in death. Arrested early Tuesday morning after the fatal car crash, the 22 year old’s bail has been set at $150,000, per Vic Tafur of The Athletic.

Prosecutors reportedly asked for $1 million.

If/when Ruggs is released on bail, the judge has ruled that he be equipped with the highest level of electronic monitoring. He’s also prohibited from consuming any alcohol and is not allowed to drive.

If convicted, Ruggs is facing two to 20 years in prison.

The former first-round pick attended his first court appearance today in a wheelchair. He’s expected back in court on Nov. 10.

In the early morning hours on Tuesday, the former NFL wide receiver was reportedly driving his Corvette 156 mph just before colliding with the back of another vehicle. His blood-alcohol level was reportedly twice the legal limited at the time of the crash.

The driver of the other vehicle was deceased when emergency services arrived.

In the middle of just his second year in the league, it appears Ruggs’ NFL career is now over.