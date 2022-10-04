Bailey Zappe Reveals What Mac Jones Told Him After Debut

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 02: Bailey Zappe #4 of the New England Patriots attempts a pass during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

After being thrust into action on the road in Green Bay against a tough defense and the great Aaron Rodgers, Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe did enough to keep the Patriots in the game on Sunday.

After his NFL debut, Zappe told WEEI radio that Mac Jones reportedly gave him a little pat on the back.

"He told me good job,” the fourth-round pick said.

Zappe finished the game 10-of-15 for 99 yards and a touchdown and was in striking distance of escaping with a win.

New England leaned heavily on its running game since it was already relying on backup Brian Hoyer, as backfield tandem Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson both received more than 15 carries.

The Patriots ended up losing by 3 in overtime, but Zappe showed that he has some of what it takes to belong in this league.