Bailey Zappe Was Asked About The Fan's Behavior Last Night

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 02: Bailey Zappe #4 of the New England Patriots attempts a pass during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The New England Patriots had some quarterback drama on Monday night against the Chicago Bears.

Mac Jones only played a few series before he was booed off the field and replaced by Zappe. Zappe was able to provide a spark for the Patriots, but it wasn't enough as they lost to the Bears by 19, 33-14.

Zappe was asked about coming in after hearing the boos for Jones following his interception and said that he doesn't put any stock into it.

"I really don't get into that stuff. I don't let the fan noise affect me. I have a task at hand - to do my job. I appreciate the support but we are here to win games," Zappe said.

The Patriots will now have to figure out who they want starting at quarterback for next Sunday's game against the New York Jets.

Do they think this was just a one-off for Jones or do they think Zappe can continue to provide a spark?

Belichick has a lot of thinking to do over these next few days.