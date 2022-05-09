Report: 1 Team Could Still Be In Play For Baker Mayfield

CLEVELAND, OHIO - JANUARY 03: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns looks on in the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

All is quiet on the Baker Mayfield front as of late. But according to a report, one team could still be in play to acquire Mayfield from the Cleveland Browns. That team just so happens to be the Carolina Panthers.

According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, the Panthers haven't quite closed the door on acquiring Mayfield. But they're in no rush right now.

The entire league is well aware the Browns have zero leverage in this situation. Not only do they not need Mayfield anymore; his trade value is at an all-time low.

The Panthers are willing to wait until the Browns stop trying and eventually trade him for cheap or release him. And, of course, if they keep him for the 2022 season the Panthers will move forward with the quarterbacks they currently have on the roster.

As of now, the Panthers are expected to start Sam Darnold this upcoming season. But a rookie could push him for the starting gig.

The Panthers took former Ole Miss star Matt Corral with the No. 94 overall pick in last month's NFL Draft. It's going to be interesting to see how Carolina utilizes the rookie later this fall.

Baker Mayfield, meanwhile, remains in limbo. Perhaps the Panthers can rescue him later this offseason.