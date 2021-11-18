Baker Mayfield Addresses Jarvis Landry’s Lack Of Catches

Cleveland wide receiver Jarvis Landry isn’t putting up the kind of numbers we’ve come to expect from him throughout his impressive NFL career. Through six games, the five-time Pro Bowler has 23 receptions on 34 targets for 219 yards and zero touchdowns.

Much of this can be directly attributed to the Browns’ struggles on the offensive end. The team’s passing attack, led by quarterback Baker Mayfield, currently ranks 26th in the league.

In last week’s 45-7 loss to the New England Patriots, Landry reeled in just four catches for 26 yards on five targets — marking his fourth game this year with five or less targets.

On Thursday, Mayfield addressed Landry’s lack of targets — specifically in this past weekend’s blowout.

“When you play a team like the Patriots, they take your strength away, so things like that and the running game, they’re going to try and do just that,” Mayfield said, per Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal. “We’ll find ways to get Jarvis involved back in the game plan. There’s no doubt about that. He’s a tempo-setter for us. He’s an extremely good leader and locker room guy for us. Everybody knows that.”

Landry only has one double-digit-target game on the season. As a result, he hasn’t posted a single 100+ receiving game and has failed to find the end zone through the air.

“We don’t need to reinvent the wheel,” Mayfield added. “Yeah, changes need to be made, but … there’s plays to be made that we haven’t [made]. That’s where we’re at right now. It’s not where we have to sit down and do everything completely different. We need to be able to execute and put the ball in our playmakers’ hands and let them go to work.”

Mayfield and the Browns’ offense will look to get Jarvis Landry back on track with a matchup against the Detroit Lions in Week 11.