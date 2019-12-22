Baker Mayfield Comments On Criticism Of Browns Coach Freddie Kitchens

The Cleveland Browns officially have a worse record in 2019 than they did in 2018. Freddie Kitchens’ team lost to the Baltimore Ravens today, dropping to 6-9 on the season. Cleveland went 7-8-1 last year.

Kitchens has been on the receiving end of a lot of criticism this season. The Browns’ first-year head coach has looked outmatched in many of his team’s losses.

That criticism didn’t go away today, as Kitchens was crushed for some puzzling decisions at the end of the first half.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was asked about the criticism of Kitchens following the loss.

“It goes to many more things than just Freddie. We can all be better… there’s no one single thing to blame,” Mayfield said.

That’s a fair response, but that doesn’t mean Kitchens deserves to keep his job.

You can’t replace an entire team, but you can replace the head coach fairly easily. We’ll see if Cleveland decides to make a change in leadership heading into the 2020 season.

The Browns will end their season next Sunday at Cincinnati.