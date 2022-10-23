Baker Mayfield Could Return Next Week: NFL World Reacts

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 25: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers is shown during their game against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers might be getting good news on two of their quarterbacks next week.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, both Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield have a chance to return next week against the Atlanta Falcons as long as there are no setbacks.

Though Schefter doesn't say who will start between the two, it'll likely be Mayfield but he could be on a short leash since he hasn't played well this season.

P.J. Walker is starting in place of both Mayfield and Darnold against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers today.

NFL fans had a wide variety of reactions to this latest report from Schefter.

The Panthers are trying to end their three-game losing streak after they dropped to 1-5 following last Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

You can watch this Bucs-Panthers game on FOX.