Baker Mayfield Had An Embarrassing Night At UCF 246

Donald “The Cowboy” Cerrone wasn’t the only one who took a huge blow at UFC 246 in Las Vegas on Saturday night. Baker Mayfield’s ego was knocked down, too.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback was in attendance for Saturday night’s Conor McGregor fight. UFC’s broadcast didn’t seem to care – or notice – though.

The broadcast showed off several NFL stars in attendance prior to the McGregor-Cerrone match, including Tom Brady, Christian McCaffrey and Mayfield’s teammate, Myles Garrett.

Mayfield was briefly shown on screen sitting next to Garrett, but he was not recognized.

They acknowledged Myles Garrett but completely ignored Baker Mayfield who was RIGHT there 😂😂😂 #UFC246 pic.twitter.com/jAlZMIPdjG — Joel Spencer (@Joel_Spencer_) January 19, 2020

That’s a tough look for the Cleveland Browns quarterback.

Of course, the shots at Mayfield came rolling in.

Good to see world class athletes & NFL stars at the UFC fight tonight. Good to see Baker Mayfield too. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) January 19, 2020

Ouch. Celebrity shots at UFC 246. “Former number one pick of the Cleveland Browns, Myles Garrett!” He was sitting right next to former number one pick of the Cleveland Browns, Baker Mayfield. Not a mention. They moved on to Tom Brady. — Will Cain (@willcain) January 19, 2020

Amazingly, choosing to wear this hat was worse than any decision Baker Mayfield made on the football field this year. pic.twitter.com/U60ZqbQYe4 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 19, 2020

No love for Baker Mayfield?! 😂 #UFC246 — Greg McElroy (@GregMcElroy) January 19, 2020

There is apparently no love for Mayfield when he’s coming off a disappointing 6-10 season with the Cleveland Browns. Perhaps he’ll get some next year if he can lead his team to the playoffs in his third NFL season.