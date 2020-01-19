The Spun

Baker Mayfield Had An Embarrassing Night At UCF 246

Baker Mayfield looks down on the field in Cincinnati.CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 29: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns makes his way onto the field during the first quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

Donald “The Cowboy” Cerrone wasn’t the only one who took a huge blow at UFC 246 in Las Vegas on Saturday night. Baker Mayfield’s ego was knocked down, too.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback was in attendance for Saturday night’s Conor McGregor fight. UFC’s broadcast didn’t seem to care – or notice – though.

The broadcast showed off several NFL stars in attendance prior to the McGregor-Cerrone match, including Tom Brady, Christian McCaffrey and Mayfield’s teammate, Myles Garrett.

Mayfield was briefly shown on screen sitting next to Garrett, but he was not recognized.

That’s a tough look for the Cleveland Browns quarterback.

Of course, the shots at Mayfield came rolling in.

There is apparently no love for Mayfield when he’s coming off a disappointing 6-10 season with the Cleveland Browns. Perhaps he’ll get some next year if he can lead his team to the playoffs in his third NFL season.


