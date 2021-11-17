The Spun

Baker Mayfield Has Blunt Reaction To Patriots Loss

The New England Patriots rode roughshod over the Browns on Sunday. Rookie quarterback Mac Jones and the Pats offense dropped a 40-piece on Cleveland in the 45-7 win.

When asked about how the team responded to the 38-point loss, Browns QB Baker Mayfield kept it real about the team’s performance.

“It’s not necessary to have some rah-rah speech,” Mayfield said. “Everybody knows we got our ass kicked.”

The quote comes courtesy of WKYC’s Ben Axelrod.

It was the worst outing of the Browns’ season in Week 10. The team could get nothing going against Bill Belichick‘s defense and Mayfield was forced out of the game early following a big hit.

To Baker’s credit, the 26-year-old quarterback has fought through a number of injuries this season. Most notably, a separated shoulder in his non-throwing arm.

That said, Cleveland’s passing attack has sputtered all season.

Despite Odell Beckham Jr.’s move to Hollywood two games ago, he’s still the Browns’ third-leading receiver. Mayfield’s passing yards per game are at a career-low and have gone down every year since his 2018 rookie season.

The Browns‘ 26th ranked passing offense has a chance to bounce back against the 0-8-1 Lions this coming Sunday. However, Mayfield is still listed as “day-to-day” by the team with a knee injury.

