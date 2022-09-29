Baker Mayfield Has Brutally Honest Admission On Christian McCaffrey

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 19: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers looks on bef the preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium on August 19, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Christian McCaffrey's presence on the Carolina Panthers' injury report has become an all-too familiar sight.

On Thursday, the star running back missed his second straight practice with a thigh injury.

During a press conference earlier this afternoon, Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield shared what he knows about McCaffrey's injury situation.

"He's gone zero dark thirty on us, keeping us guessing," Mayfield said, per team insider Joe Person.

McCaffrey logged 108 rushing yards in Week 3's victory over the New Orleans Saints, marking his second-straight 100-yard rushing game. This is the first time he notched two straight 100-yard games since his All-Pro season in 2019.

McCaffrey has 243 yards and one touchdown rushing on the season. He also has 14 receptions for 57 yards.

While he was unable to practice on Thursday, McCaffrey is expected to play against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. The star running back's status for Friday's practice should be a good indicator for his likelihood to play heading into the weekend.

Mayfield would no doubt love to have his No. 1 weapon on the field.