Baker Mayfield Has Brutally Honest Admission On Panthers' Start

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 19: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers looks on bef the preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium on August 19, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Baker Mayfield was hoping to get a fresh start when he arrived in Charlotte for the 2022 season.

But after the first two games with his new team, the Carolina Panthers are 0-2 — including a heartbreaking Week 1 loss to Mayfield's former Cleveland Browns squad. In losses to the Browns and Giants, the Panthers have a combined deficit of just five points.

These closely-contested losses are no doubt tough to swallow for Mayfield and the Panthers organization, but the former No. 1 overall pick isn't hitting the "panic button" just yet.

“Each week you need to have a sense of urgency to win,” Mayfield said on Wednesday, per team insider Joe Person. “The no-panic mindset comes from the fact that we are just now going into our first division game... Nobody’s hitting the panic button yet. It also helps that we’ve lost by a total of five points.”

Mayfield has 380 yards, two touchdowns and one interception on 30/56 passing through his first two games in Carolina.

The Panthers will look to notch their first win of the year in an NFC South matchup against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.