Baker Mayfield Has Brutally Honest Admission On Performance

It’s safe to say that Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was not happy with his performance against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

The Browns topped the Vikings, 14-7, despite a pretty rough game from their starting quarterback.

Mayfield, who’s playing for a big contract this season, completed just 15 of 33 passes for 155 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions. It was the worst game of his season.

Still, the Browns managed to get a win, thanks to a strong running game and a big performance from their defense.

Mayfield was not happy with himself following the contest, though.

“That piss-poor performance by me isn’t going to cut it. I’ve got to be better. It’s just that simple,” Mayfield admitted following the game.

#Browns Baker Mayfield: “That piss-poor performance by me isn’t going to cut it. I’ve got to be better. It’s just that simple” — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 3, 2021

Mayfield admitted that he didn’t really understand why he was so inaccurate on Sunday afternoon.

“I pride myself on being accurate. Today…I don’t know what the hell that was,” Mayfield added while speaking to reporters.

#Browns QB Baker Mayfield: "I pride myself on being accurate. Today…I don't know what the hell that was." — Keith Britton (@KeithBritton86) October 3, 2021

Mayfield will need to be much better moving forward if the Browns are going to truly contend in the AFC.

Still, they have to be happy about being 3-1.