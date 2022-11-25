Baker Mayfield Has Honest Comment About Cleveland

Baker Mayfield is putting his time with the Cleveland Browns behind him.

When speaking to media on Friday, a reporter asked Mayfield to talk about his "old place," referring to Cleveland.

Mayfield responded to the question by talking about his alma mater, Oklahoma. The reporter then prompted him to talk about the Browns.

“That’s not my old place," he responded. "I used to play there."

Mayfield was drafted by the Browns with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft. He notched 65 starts through four seasons in Cleveland and helped the organization to its first playoff appearance in over a decade.

Mayfield and the Browns didn't have the cleanest break after their four-year stint. The veteran quarterback requested a trade away from the team just before they landed Deshaun Watson.

Mayfield has made six starts for the Carolina Panthers this season. Sam Darnold will take over that QB1 position in Week 12.