Baker Mayfield Has Troubling Admission To Kurt Warner

Baker Mayfield has had to deal with a lot of outside noise this season.

The Cleveland Browns have underperformed and Mayfield, playing through multiple injuries, has not played at a very high level.

Unsurprisingly, there’s been a lot of criticism on Mayfield and the Browns from various media figures and fans.

However, Mayfield had a somewhat telling admission in an interview with Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner. Mayfield said that he’s been dealing with some internal noise, too.

“It comes down to trying to find an even balance of listening to those opinions around you that truly matter, friends, family, teammates, and that’s been the tricky part about this year, has been a lot of internal things,” Mayfield said. “It hasn’t just been the outside noise. I have to be myself and try and do my job 100%. The guys that truly know me understand that. We need to take care of business in the building, and I need to be myself for these guys.”

That’s certainly not what you want to hear if you’re a Browns fan.

Cleveland is hosting Baltimore on Sunday. It’s a huge matchup, both for Mayfield and his Browns team.

The game is airing on CBS.