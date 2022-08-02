Baker Mayfield Helping Rookie: NFL World Reacts

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 21: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns looks on after the game against the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Baker Mayfield is already being a leader in the Panthers locker room.

Rookie quarterback Matt Corral spoke to the media on Monday and said that Mayfield has been helping him adjust to everyday life in the NFL.

Corral was picked in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft and is set to likely be the team's third-string quarterback this season.

Mayfield and Darnold are battling it out for the starting job after the former was acquired just a couple of weeks ago.

Fans are excited about Mayfield's leadership qualities with training camp well underway.

"After meeting and talking with @bakermayfield a couple of times. It was easy to see he’s a real one. Much respect," one fan tweeted.

There could be a time when Corral is starting a regular season game for Carolina. If that happens, he'll have Mayfield to thank for the smooth transition.