Baker Mayfield Is Getting Crushed For His Performance Sunday

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 02: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers walks off the field during the fourth quarter of the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

It's been another ugly Sunday for Baker Mayfield and the Panthers offense.

Through a little over one half of play, the former No. 1 overall pick is just 13-of-22 for 122 yards and a drive-derailing pick-six.

Baker hasn't been getting the job done as Carolina's starter and the internet let him hear about it.

"'You threw ANOTHER pick?' ... Baker Mayfield:" tweeted FanDuel.

"Baker Mayfield is not very good at football anymore," pointed out Ryan Clark. "Pick 6 to Moseley."

"The Baker Mayfield Cycle."

"Baker Mayfield took a $3.5M pay cut to join Panthers. Looks like a mistake," tweeted Dov Kleiman. "Mayfield is the least efficient QB in the NFL. He's ranked 33rd of 33 qualifying QBs in expected points added per play and ranks 32nd in completion % over expected. And this year, there's no injury excuse."

"Get Baker Mayfield out of the NFL," said Josh Norris.

You have to wonder how much longer Mayfield can play like this before Matt Rhule and Co. look elsewhere.