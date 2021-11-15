Browns Get Encouraging News On Baker Mayfield

It’s been an injury-filled season for Baker Mayfield.

The Cleveland Browns starting quarterback has dealt with shoulder and knee injuries throughout the 2021 regular season. Mayfield was dealing with some more pain on Sunday.

During Sunday’s loss to the New England Patriots, the Cleveland Browns quarterback suffered a knee contusion, causing him to miss some action.

While Mayfield was unsure of his status moving forward following the contest, the Browns are encouraged about his diagnosis.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday morning that the injury to Mayfield is believed to be a minor one. The Browns starting quarterback is not expected to miss any time moving forward this season.

That’s good news for a Browns team that is in need of a serious playoff push. Cleveland is now 5-5 on the season following Sunday’s blowout loss to New England.

From @GMFB: After discussing the knee injury for #Browns QB Baker Mayfield, we delved into #Steelers star pass-rusher TJ Watt, who is week-to-week with hip and knee ailments. He’ll have more tests today, but the sack master is expected to miss some time. pic.twitter.com/nzc1akxU9o — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 15, 2021

The Browns will look to bounce back at home against the Lions on Sunday.

Kickoff between Cleveland and Detroit is scheduled for 1 p.m. E.T. The game will air on FOX.