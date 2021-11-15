The Spun

Browns Get Encouraging News On Baker Mayfield

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield on the field.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 14: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns looks to throw the ball against the New England Patriots during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

It’s been an injury-filled season for Baker Mayfield.

The Cleveland Browns starting quarterback has dealt with shoulder and knee injuries throughout the 2021 regular season. Mayfield was dealing with some more pain on Sunday.

During Sunday’s loss to the New England Patriots, the Cleveland Browns quarterback suffered a knee contusion, causing him to miss some action.

While Mayfield was unsure of his status moving forward following the contest, the Browns are encouraged about his diagnosis.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday morning that the injury to Mayfield is believed to be a minor one. The Browns starting quarterback is not expected to miss any time moving forward this season.

That’s good news for a Browns team that is in need of a serious playoff push. Cleveland is now 5-5 on the season following Sunday’s blowout loss to New England.

The Browns will look to bounce back at home against the Lions on Sunday.

Kickoff between Cleveland and Detroit is scheduled for 1 p.m. E.T. The game will air on FOX.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.