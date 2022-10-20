Baker Mayfield Limited Thursday: NFL World Reacts

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 19: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers looks on bef the preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium on August 19, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield suffered a sprained ankle two weeks ago.

He went on to miss last weekend's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Heading into a Week 7 showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there was some promise he'd be able to play.

Unfortunately, he was limited again in practice today, according to a statement from the team. Fans flocked to social media to joke about his injury status.

"To be fair, Baker has been limited his entire career," one fan said.

"He's limited every time he touches the ball," said another.

"Limit him further by shipping him to Belarus," said a third.

Asked if Mayfield would be the team's starting quarterback when he returns from injury, interim head coach Steve Wilks wouldn't guarantee it.

"I can't give you that answer,'' Wilks said, via ESPN. "But I can tell you right now those guys [in the quarterback room] are going to compete at that position just as well as other positions do to see who exactly goes out there on Sunday.''

Will Baker return soon?