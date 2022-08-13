Baker Mayfield Made His Panthers Debut - Here's How He Played

SPARTANBURG, SOUTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 02: Sam Darnold #14 and Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers look on during training camp at Wofford College on August 02, 2022 in Spartanburg, South Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Baker Mayfield made his preseason debut with the Carolina Panthers on Saturday afternoon.

Through one drive against the Washington Commanders' defense, the former No. 1 overall pick collected 46 yards on 4/7 passing — converting on 3/4 third-down attempts. His lone drive of the day resulted in a 41-yard field goal.

Mayfield arrived in Charlotte after a trade with the Browns earlier this offseason. The longtime Cleveland starter requested a trade away from the organization just days before they acquired Deshaun Watson in a blockbuster deal.

Mayfield is competing with incumbent starter Sam Darnold for the Panthers QB1 job ahead of the 2022 season. Mayfield started the day with the first drive of the game — Darnold took the second.

Darnold took advantage of a short field, connecting with Rashard Higgins for an eight-yard touchdown. He finished his first drive with 16 yards on 2/3 passing. He came out for another drive in the second quarter but was forced into a three-and-out.

Mayfield and Darnold are both done for the day.

With Phillip Walker under center, the Panthers lead the Commanders 17-6.