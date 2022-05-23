Baker Mayfield Makes Decision On Camp: NFL World Reacts

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 28: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns passes during a game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Baker Mayfield has no interest in showing up to voluntary OTAs for the Cleveland Browns.

ESPN's Adam Schefter was first with the news as the workouts are expected to begin on Tuesday.

This shouldn't be a surprise considering that Mayfield doesn't want to play for the Browns moving forward. He asked for a trade from the team in March after the team was involved in the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes.

That trade request got even louder when the Browns landed Watson and then signed him to a five-year $230 million guaranteed deal.

The NFL world isn't surprised that Mayfield won't be showing up for OTAs.

Mayfield is currently recovering from offseason shoulder surgery. The injury affected his season in a big way as he only threw for 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.

We'll have to see where he ends up as the Browns are still in no rush to trade him.