Baker Mayfield Has Message For Tom Brady After Super Bowl

Athletes from all over the world of sports are coming out to congratulate Tom Brady on his seventh Super Bowl victory on Sunday night.

One of these congratulations came from fellow NFL quarterback Baker Mayfield. The Cleveland Browns’ signal caller wasted no time getting on Twitter to celebrate the all-time great QB.

“Congrats… AGAIN to @TomBrady. The greatest of all time without a doubt. Unquestioned!!” Mayfield wrote.

In his first year with the Tampa Bay Bucs, Brady led his way to a 10th Super Bowl appearance. At 43 years old, the veteran quarterback now has seven championship victories and five Super Bowl MVPs. Through now 21 years of NFL play, Brady has all but solidified himself as the undisputed greatest of all time.

In tonight’s 31-9 blowout win over the Kansas Chiefs, Brady threw 21/29 for 201 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Mayfield had his first sniff at his own playoff success in 2020-21. After a long Browns postseason drought, the third-year QB led his franchise to their first playoff matchup in 18 years. Through a 48-37 Wild Card win over the Steelers, Mayfield threw 21/34 for 263 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

The following game, Cleveland fell 22-17 to the same Chiefs that Brady took down tonight.

As a young quarterback, Mayfield should look to Brady as a mold for future postseason success.