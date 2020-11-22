Baker Mayfield Mocks Oklahoma State’s First Half Effort vs. Oklahoma

Oklahoma has won five straight against its in-state rival Oklahoma State, and it’s looking like No. 6 could be on the way. The Sooners got out to a quick 21-0 lead Saturday night and lead 24-7 midway through the second quarter.

Former Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield, for one, is loving it. Mayfield, who earlier in the week taunted the Cowboys by calling them “little brother”, took to Instagram after OU’s third touchdown to poke fun at Oklahoma State.

“21-0, first quarter. Oh Pokes, you must be big mad again. Just another year. It’s alright, maybe next year. Probably not though.”

Mayfield’s post is an Instagram story, but ESPN’s Jake Trotter posted it to Twitter. Check it out:

Baker Mayfield’s early takeaway from Bedlam, via IG: pic.twitter.com/Z5H1Chp8wL — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) November 22, 2020

Mayfield never lost to Oklahoma State as a starter, finishing with a 3-0 record. The Sooners have only lost twice to the Cowboys since 2002. The overall series is 89-18-7 in favor of OU.

Mayfield’s Cleveland Browns have an important game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Both teams are fighting for playoff berths.

There’s still plenty of time for Oklahoma State to stage a comeback, but it’s going to be quite an uphill climb.