Baker Mayfield Named "Most Likely Option" For 1 NFL Team

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 28: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns passes during a game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

A likely landing spot for Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has been identified by an NFL insider.

Mayfield's days in Cleveland are numbered. The AFC North franchise acquired Deshaun Watson in a trade earlier this off-season, putting an end to Mayfield's days as the Browns' starting quarterback.

So where will Mayfield end up later this fall? Jonathan M. Alexander of the Charlotte Observer thinks he's the "most likely option" for the Carolina Panthers.

Trading for Mayfield would allow rookie quarterback Matt Corral to develop for a year instead of being thrown right into the fire.

"Finding a veteran rental who is an upgrade would allow Corral to sit and develop," Alexander said. "Mayfield seems like the best, and most likely option over San Francisco’s Jimmy Garoppolo even if Panthers receiver Robbie Anderson isn’t thrilled with the idea of Mayfield coming to Charlotte."

The other option is Jimmy Garoppolo, but it's unlikely the Panthers want to eat his massive salary.

Mayfield could be a solid bridge option for the Panthers as they allow Corral, the former Ole Miss star, to sit and study for a year.

Should the Panthers trade for Mayfield ahead of the 2022 season?