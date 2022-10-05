Baker Mayfield Not Happy With Reporter: NFL World Reacts

Baker Mayfield has struggled immensely in his first season with the Carolina Panthers.

The former Browns quarterback has had an especially hard time with avoiding batted balls at the line. During a press conference on Wednesday, a reporter asked Mayfield if he's been doing anything to fix this issue.

Mayfield was clearly annoyed by this question.

"If you have a drill for me, let me know," he responded.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this press conference incident.

"Look, I’ve loved Baker since OU because he has an edge and fire in him that not a lot of guys have. But come on. I know he’s not getting smart with simple questions like this after playing as shit as he has. Organization is such a dumpster fire rn," one fan wrote.

"I miss this being the Browns problem," another said.

"And this is one of the main reasons why I didn’t want Baker here to begin with. When things ain’t going his way and he’s stinking it up now he wanna get sassy and pout when folks are asking him what’s the problem with his QB play. Get this man outta Charlotte!!" another added.

"Imagine being this arrogant while also being the worst QB the NFL has seen in a little while," another wrote.

Mayfield and the Panthers are off to a 1-3 start to the 2022 season. The veteran QB threw two interceptions in this past weekend's loss to the Arizona Cardinals.