Baker Mayfield Reacts To What Odell Beckham’s Dad Did

Quarterback Baker Mayfield is caught in the middle of the ongoing rift between the Cleveland Browns and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Yesterday, Beckham’s father shared an internet video of times that his son has gotten open and Mayfield hasn’t thrown him the ball. He then indicated in the comments that he agreed that the quarterback was “either hating on Odell or he just doesn’t want him shining.”

Today, Beckham was excused from practice, as it seems like he and the Browns are heading toward a divorce. After practice, Mayfield was asked about the video Odell’s father posted and his thoughts on it.

Baker Mayfield on Odell Beckham Sr. video: "I think naturally he wants his son to succeed. I can't blame him for that. I want Odell to succeed. So that's where we're at." — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) November 3, 2021

Mayfield also indicated he’d be open to having a conversation with OBJ at some point and that he wasn’t hurt by the criticism, though he was taken aback by it.

Baker: “hurt? No. Surprised? Yes” — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) November 3, 2021

After a strong 2020 season, Mayfield’s play has been more up-and-down in 2021 as he deals with the shoulder injury he suffered trying to make a tackle in Week 2.

Meanwhile, the Browns, who went 11-5 last year, are 4-4 heading into this weekend’s game against the 5-3 Cincinnati Bengals. It’s a game they have to win if they want to make a playoff push in a loaded AFC.