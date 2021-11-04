NFL World Reacts To What Baker Mayfield Said Today

The Odell Beckham Jr. situation in Cleveland reached a new level of drama on Wednesday, when reports surfaced, revealing head coach Kevin Stefanski informed his players that the wide receiver was essentially off the team.

“Earlier today, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told his players that Odell Beckham Jr. is essentially not on the team right now and that the WR has been told to stay at home,” NFL insider Mike Silver reported.

It’s been an eventful few days for Beckham and the Browns. Earlier this week, the Browns decided to hold onto the wide receiver at the trade deadline, despite Beckham Sr. posting a video on Instagram that criticized quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Mayfield spoke with the media on Wednesday. While he didn’t trash his teammate, he didn’t really hold back, either.

The Browns quarterback also seemed to imply that he and Beckham haven’t spoken in a while.

“Yeah, I think any sort of conversation would go a long way,” Mayfield said.

#Browns QB Baker Mayfield was asked if he would accept an apology from Odell Beckham Jr.: "Yeah, I think any sort of conversation would go a long way." Asked if he’s hurt by it all: "Hurt? Nah. Surprised? Yes." — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 3, 2021

Mayfield also addressed the idea that he’s intentionally not throwing the ball Beckham’s way.

“Deliberately not throwing the ball to an extremely talented player that I’ve done a lot of work with… that’s an opinionated statement, I’ll say that,” Mayfield said.

Baker, on Odell Sr.'s allegation that Baker is deliberately not throwing the ball OBJ's way: "Deliberately not throwing the ball to an extremely talented player that I've done a lot of work with… that's an opinionated statement, I'll say that.” #Browns pic.twitter.com/Z4nByfKuw6 — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) November 3, 2021

While that might be true, the stats do prove that Beckham isn’t getting targeted as much as some of the other top wide receivers around the league.

Targets to star wide receivers in Kevin Stefanski’s offense: Odell Beckham 📉 32%. Stefon Diggs 📉 by 38% Adam Thielen 📉 by 58% OBJ’s lack of production is on the Head coach, not Baker Mayfield. #Browns pic.twitter.com/dq3QeAsAm4 — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) November 2, 2021

Beckham, meanwhile, might not play another game in Cleveland – at least for the home team. Reports have suggested that other teams have expressed interest.

Sources: #Saints and #Raiders have displayed interest in Odell Beckham, Jr., who has currently cut contact with HC Kevin Stefanski. The #Browns could still release him, allowing him to then sign elsewhere. Even after his excused missed practice, I’m told OBJ plans to play Sunday. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 3, 2021

ESPN commentator Bomani Jones said he’s starting to get a Randy Moss/Raiders feel from the Beckham/Cleveland situation.

Moss, of course, had a brief stint with the Raiders, before going on to dominate with the New England Patriots.

i’m not sure how many teams could take on his salary under the cap. but if he clears waivers? i doubt he’ll be out of work for long. this is starting to feel like randy moss circa 2006. https://t.co/5tPg7ReAMO — bomani (@bomani_jones) November 3, 2021

Beckham was one of the best wide receivers in the NFL for multiple years in New York. However, he’s been unable to replicate that success in Cleveland.

Perhaps his next stop will be more beneficial for everyone involved.