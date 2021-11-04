NFL World Reacts To What Baker Mayfield Said Today

The Spun

The Odell Beckham Jr. situation in Cleveland reached a new level of drama on Wednesday, when reports surfaced, revealing head coach Kevin Stefanski informed his players that the wide receiver was essentially off the team.

“Earlier today, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told his players that Odell Beckham Jr. is essentially not on the team right now and that the WR has been told to stay at home,” NFL insider Mike Silver reported.

It’s been an eventful few days for Beckham and the Browns. Earlier this week, the Browns decided to hold onto the wide receiver at the trade deadline, despite Beckham Sr. posting a video on Instagram that criticized quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Mayfield spoke with the media on Wednesday. While he didn’t trash his teammate, he didn’t really hold back, either.

The Browns quarterback also seemed to imply that he and Beckham haven’t spoken in a while.

“Yeah, I think any sort of conversation would go a long way,” Mayfield said.

Mayfield also addressed the idea that he’s intentionally not throwing the ball Beckham’s way.

“Deliberately not throwing the ball to an extremely talented player that I’ve done a lot of work with… that’s an opinionated statement, I’ll say that,” Mayfield said.

While that might be true, the stats do prove that Beckham isn’t getting targeted as much as some of the other top wide receivers around the league.

Beckham, meanwhile, might not play another game in Cleveland – at least for the home team. Reports have suggested that other teams have expressed interest.

ESPN commentator Bomani Jones said he’s starting to get a Randy Moss/Raiders feel from the Beckham/Cleveland situation.

Moss, of course, had a brief stint with the Raiders, before going on to dominate with the New England Patriots.

Beckham was one of the best wide receivers in the NFL for multiple years in New York. However, he’s been unable to replicate that success in Cleveland.

Perhaps his next stop will be more beneficial for everyone involved.

