CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 02: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers walks off the field during the fourth quarter of the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Baker Mayfield has been listed as doubtful for this weekend's matchup against the Los Angeles Rams — but the Panthers are leaving the door open for a possible return on Sunday.

Mayfield didn't participate in practice on Friday, but he did get some action on the side field without the walking boot he's been wearing all week.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Baker doesn’t need to play injured again," one fan wrote.

"Please cut that clown @Panthers," another said.

Mayfield suffered a high-ankle sprain during last week's loss to the San Francisco 49ers. He was originally expected to miss at least a few weeks, but it appears that recovery period could be expedited.

If Mayfield is unable to go as expected, backup P.J. Walker will get the start in Week 6.

Under interim head coach Steve Wilks — the replacement for recently-fired Matt Rhule — that Panthers will face off against the Rams at SoFi Stadium on Sunday afternoon.