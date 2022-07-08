Baker Mayfield Passes Physical: Fans React

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 10: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field after losing to the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Baker Mayfield has officially passed his physical and is now a member of the Carolina Panthers.

Mayfield had the physical on Thursday after he was acquired on Wednesday afternoon.

Person is also reporting that Mayfield's contract with the Panthers should be finalized by early next week.

Panthers fans are ready to see Mayfield playing now that he passed his physical.

"Always nice to get that formality checked off. Looking forward to his first press avail," one fan tweeted.

Mayfield is set to likely be the Panthers' starting quarterback this season, though he may have to compete with Sam Darnold for it in training camp.

He's coming off an injury-riddled season in Cleveland but looks to be at 100% heading into camp in a few weeks.

If Mayfield does win the job, he'll have the chance to start against his former team in Week 1 on Sept. 11.