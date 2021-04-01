Baker Mayfield Reacts To Michael Strahan’s Appearance Change

On Wednesday, former NFL star and current media personality Michael Strahan shocked the world by ridding himself of his most defining physical feature: the iconic gap tooth.

Strahan knew the decision would be met with contention, but he wanted to do it for himself.

“Here’s the moment,” the longtime New York Giant said in a video posted on Twitter. “Here’s 50 years in the making.”

As the beacon of hope for gap-toothed people around the world, Strahan’s decision had others questioning their orthodontics. In response to the reveal video, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, who also rocks a front-tooth separation, shared a hilarious comment.

“I mean… if @michaelstrahan did it.. I gotta do it right?” Mayfield wrote.

Baker doesn’t have to follow Strahan’s lead off the field, but he would certainly benefit from doing so on it.

Through 15 years with the Giants at defensive end, Strahan put together an incredible NFL career — logging 141.5 sacks (No. 6 all time) and 854 combined tackles. His consistently outstanding play earned him seven Pro Bowl appearances and four First-Team All-Pro honors.

Now entering his fourth NFL season as the starting QB for the Browns, Mayfield is coming off the best year of his career so far. Throwing for 3,563 yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions through the regular season, the former No. 1 pick led Cleveland to its first playoff appearance in over 18 years.

Should Baker keep the gap?